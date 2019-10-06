|
John L. Korelc
John L. Korelc, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
John is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Marilyn Gail (nee Wilkey); children, Pamela (Bruce) Vrbenec, Robert (Denise) Korelc and Steven (Jill) Korelc; grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Gleissner, Nicole (the late Joe) Koren, David Vrbenec, Matthew (Jennifer) Vrbenec, J.P. (Annie) Korelc, Marlisa Korelc, Jessica Korelc; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine (the late George) Tkach; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry companion, Koko.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (nee Bluth) Korelc; brother, Norman Korelc.
John worked at Caterpillar in Joliet as an operations manager for 35 years. He was an avid pilot and a flight instructor at Lewis University as well as Dwight Aviation and Purdue University. He greatly enjoyed woodworking, gardening, fishing, hunting and was an outstanding artist. He will be truly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
A celebration of John's life will begin on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with a memorial visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service to be held in the funeral home chapel at 12:00 noon. Interment will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for John L. Korelc at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2019