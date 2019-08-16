The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Joliet , IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lesnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Lesnik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Lesnik Obituary
John L. Lesnik

John L. Lesnik, age 83, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.

John is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Joan (nee Berard); children, Jeff (Denise), John R. (Sue), Joe (Rebecca), Jim (Kelly) and Julie (Charlie Klecha) Lesnik; grandchildren, Luke, Max, Greg, Tim Lesnik, Lilly and Lucy Lesnik; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (nee Verbic) Lesnik; three brothers, Joe, Lud and Bill Lesnik.

John was born in Joliet and a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. He graduated from St. Joseph Grade School, Joliet Township High School, Joliet Junior College and earned his Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University. He taught in the Will County Area for over 34 years. John was a lifelong member of the KSKJ St. Francis Lodge #29 and a proud member of the Slovenian Cultural Center. He was also a United States Army Veteran serving for two years, stationed in Korea for one year.

In lieu of flowers, donation in John's name to Saint Joseph Academy and Montessori Preschool, 403 N Hickory St, Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated.

A celebration of John's life will begin on Monday, August 19, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 10:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for John Lesnik at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
Download Now