John L. Lesnik
John L. Lesnik, age 83, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Joan (nee Berard); children, Jeff (Denise), John R. (Sue), Joe (Rebecca), Jim (Kelly) and Julie (Charlie Klecha) Lesnik; grandchildren, Luke, Max, Greg, Tim Lesnik, Lilly and Lucy Lesnik; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary (nee Verbic) Lesnik; three brothers, Joe, Lud and Bill Lesnik.
John was born in Joliet and a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet. He graduated from St. Joseph Grade School, Joliet Township High School, Joliet Junior College and earned his Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University. He taught in the Will County Area for over 34 years. John was a lifelong member of the KSKJ St. Francis Lodge #29 and a proud member of the Slovenian Cultural Center. He was also a United States Army Veteran serving for two years, stationed in Korea for one year.
In lieu of flowers, donation in John's name to Saint Joseph Academy and Montessori Preschool, 403 N Hickory St, Joliet, IL 60435 would be appreciated.
A celebration of John's life will begin on Monday, August 19, 2019 with prayers in the funeral home chapel at 10:20 a.m. then driving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Joliet for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Obituary and tribute wall for John Lesnik at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
