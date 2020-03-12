|
John Leroy Brown
John Leroy Brown, Age 89, of Crest Hill and formerly of Coal City, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans' Home in Manteno, IL. John was born August 11, 1930 in Carbon Hill, IL, the son of the late William and Margaret (Vacca) Brown. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving from 1951-53, honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal. John retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Co. as an Assistant Manager following 43 years of service. He also served as Mayor of Coal City from 1967 to 1971 and was a member of Braidwood Lodge #704, A. F. & A. M. where he served as Worshipful Master in 1966 and the Morris American Legion Post #294 and VFW Stone City Post #2199.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Marilyn J. (nee Brown) Brown of Crest Hill; his daughter, Janet Brown of Crest Hill; his sister-in-law, Geraldine Brown; brother-in-law, Warren Brown; his dear friend, Richard Fenoglio and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Marjorie Brown; brother, William R. Brown; sister, Ruth (Earl) Allen.
Private Funeral Services for Leroy Brown will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded at a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2020