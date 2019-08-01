|
|
John E. Lopez
Born: July 4, 1937
Died: July 30, 2019
John E. Lopez, affectionately known as "Hello My Friend", age 82 of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Salem Village Nursing and Rehabilitation due to complications from dementia.
Born on July 4, 1937 in Mexico City, Mexico, John was the son of Juan and Josefina (Baez) Lopez.
John was proud to work for the Illinois Migrant Council, Joliet Job Corp, and Joliet West where he retired as a security guard in 2002. He enjoyed helping people and volunteering his time at the Spanish Center for many years. John also joined the Joliet Police Department as a volunteer after his retirement. He wanted to be remembered for his contribution to the community, his outgoing personality, and his pride in calling Joliet his home.
Survivors include his daughter, Haydee (Jon) Wiles, and grandkids, Christion, Adriana, Karissa, Caleb, Ameryn, and Arrison, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents, as well as one sister, Nohemi (Leroy) Reynolds.
Family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., and again on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service, 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.
Per John's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded following services.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Joliet Area Community Hospice and the devoted staff at Salem Nursing Home for their kindness.
Obituary and tribute wall for John E. Lopez at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019