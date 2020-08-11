1/1
John Louis Cavallero
JOHN LOUIS CAVALLERO

Born: June 9, 1939

Died: August 8, 2020

John L. Cavallero, 81, died peacefully at home August 8, 2020 from existing health complications. Born June 9, 1939 in Potter County, Pennsylvania, the son of John B. Cavallero and Carmen B. Cavallero (nee Pagano). John attended St. Joseph's High School in Camden, NJ. Enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1956, serving during the early stages of the Vietnam War before America's major involvement. John was a resident of Joliet, IL since settling here in 1961. He continued his Marine Corps service with then 155mm Howitzer Btn,. Later E-214 Bn., located on McDonough St., Joliet. Years later, in the mid-1990s, he became a very active member of the Joliet E-214 Marine Corps League, during which time he dedicated countless hours volunteering at events to raise money for the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation & donating to the families of fallen Marines in the Joliet area. John valued his family and friends above all else, and was known to be the kind of man you could always depend on for support. Preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Laura Ann, loving parents John & Carmen, and grandson Garret Samuel. He leaves behind his loving wife, Joanne Portegys-Cavallero (Wilmington, IL), brother Michael J. Cavallero (Blackwood NJ.), daughter, Gina Marie Perez & husband Benjamin, and grandchildren Zachery Stephen, Sarah Elizabeth, John Robert, Allison Renea, Erica Elaine; daughter, Angela Ann & husband Thomas Simmons, grandchildren Olivia Grace, and Julia Nicole; son, John James (Jamie) Cavallero and wife Laura; daughter, Jennifer Cavallero, and grandchildren Madison Catherine, Jackson Alexander; Fallon Raquel, Nichole Marie, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Thursday morning, 9:30-11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation at www.mcsf.org.


Published in The Herald-News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
