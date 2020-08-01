John A. Mammosser Jr.
John "Jack" Mammosser, Jr. passed away peacefully Monday morning July 13, 2020 after complications from Parkinsons. He was born in Joliet, IL on April 21, 1941 to the late Katherine (nee Hutton) and John A. Mammosser Sr. A daughter, Linda C. Baker also preceded him in death.
Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961. He was passionate about his chosen profession as a truck driver, having been an over-the-road, owner-operator for many years, as well as the owner of "H20 on the Go, Inc." in Pataskala, Ohio. After retirement, Jack was back on the road enjoying his motorhome and traveling many more miles with Sharon, his partner and best friend.
He is survived by his sisters, Betty Peterson, Katherine (the late Richard) Grove, Donna (Robert) Locknar, Patricia (the late Jack) Fisher, Margaret Arnold, brother James (Susan) Mammosser, daughter, Bonnie Skeldon, son John B. Mammosser, stepdaughter Jennifer (Stitt) Shaw, nine grandchildren, two great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
As it was Jack's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Interment and Committal Prayers with military honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL on Friday, August 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com