1/1
John Mammosser Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Mammosser Jr.

John "Jack" Mammosser, Jr. passed away peacefully Monday morning July 13, 2020 after complications from Parkinsons. He was born in Joliet, IL on April 21, 1941 to the late Katherine (nee Hutton) and John A. Mammosser Sr. A daughter, Linda C. Baker also preceded him in death.

Jack proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961. He was passionate about his chosen profession as a truck driver, having been an over-the-road, owner-operator for many years, as well as the owner of "H20 on the Go, Inc." in Pataskala, Ohio. After retirement, Jack was back on the road enjoying his motorhome and traveling many more miles with Sharon, his partner and best friend.

He is survived by his sisters, Betty Peterson, Katherine (the late Richard) Grove, Donna (Robert) Locknar, Patricia (the late Jack) Fisher, Margaret Arnold, brother James (Susan) Mammosser, daughter, Bonnie Skeldon, son John B. Mammosser, stepdaughter Jennifer (Stitt) Shaw, nine grandchildren, two great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

As it was Jack's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Interment and Committal Prayers with military honors will take place at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL on Friday, August 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Interment
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved