John McFadden
John "Terry" McFadden, age 70, of Shorewood, Illinois, died Thursday, June 11th, 2020. Terry passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Joliet, Terry attended Joliet East High School. He was a natural athlete and the star pitcher on the school baseball team. Terry graduated from Illinois State University with a BS in Education. He also earned his MS in Educational Administration from Northern Illinois University and continued with post graduate studies throughout his teaching career.
Terry taught English at Downers Grove North and South High Schools. He retired in 2007 after 35 years of teaching. While at Downers Grove, Terry was an assistant baseball coach and a peer mentor. He also taught Rhetoric in the evening school at JJC for many years. Terry positively impacted thousands of students.
Terry was a volunteer baseball coach in many local baseball leagues from pinto level to pony league. He coached for the love of the game. He coached his three sons and many athletes from the Shorewood area. He was also an accomplished junior high, high school, and college basketball official. He was a downstate official many times including officiating the IHSA State Finals, twice. Terry was awarded the Official of the Year honor. He shared his passion for basketball with his oldest son, Chris. He loved working games with Chris.
Terry served on the Troy School Board for over 40 years and was elected for the first time when he was only 28 years old. He worked with every Troy School District Superintendent from Don Bacon to Todd Koehl. He was very proud of the teachers, staff, students, and the community he represented.
Without question, Terry's proudest honor was being Papa Terry to his seven (7) beautiful grandchildren: Brooke, Matt, Erin, Ginnie-Sue, Anastasia, Declan, and Michael. He loved them more than anything.
Terry is survived by his devoted wife of almost 50 years, Susan McFadden; his two sons, Dr. James (Ginger) & Daniel (Ashley); his daughter-in-law Sarah, and his seven treasured grandchildren mentioned above, along with another on the way. Terry's biggest heartbreak was the death of his son, Chris, in 2017. They were best friends. Now, they are reunited in Heaven.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Tezak Funeral home (1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL) from Noon to 4:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 social distancing, rotating groups will be allowed. Please provide your own facial covering.
Celebration of life will begin on Monday, June 15, 2020, with prayers at Tezak Funeral home, for immediate family only, followed by procession to Holy Family Catholic Church in Shorewood with the Reverend William DeSalvo for a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Maximum occupancy at Holy Family Church will be 100 guests. Interment to follow at SS Cyril and Methodius Cemetery in Joliet. Immediate family only is allowed graveside while others can participate via social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Joliet Area Community Hospice, or THE LOSS PROGRAM of Catholic Charities: 721 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60654. Both organizations meant a great deal to Terry.
Obituary and tribute wall for John "Terry" McFadden at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.
