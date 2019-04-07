John "Joliet Jake" Meres



Age 93, John Meres, of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center.



Born January 14, 1926 in Joliet, he was the son of Frank, Sr. and Christina (nee Bednar) Meres. John retired from U. S. Steel in 1978 with 29 years of service. He was a founder and life member of the Eastside A. C. He was a well known local baseball player, playing ball for numerous clubs, and an avid bowler. John was also a popular harmonica player known as "Joliet Jake".



Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years, Shirley Mae (nee Gordon) Meres of Joliet; his sister-in-law, Norma J. Weibel of Joliet; sister, Christine Sebits of Florida; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Margaret Tonkovich, Ann Malizia, Francine Meres, Victoria Yannos and Maryann Etchison; and two brothers, Victor Meres and Frank Meres, Jr.



Visitation for John J. Meres will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 9:00 until 10:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Ave., Joliet where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery.



Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.



Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.