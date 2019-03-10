John Michael Sobun



John Michael Sobun at the age of 58, the good Lord called John suddenly from this life to himself on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, just shy of 18 months after his loving sister, Janet Sobun (9/20/2017). John was born in Chicago on May 5, 1960, the son of John and Blanche Sobun. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. With such fans like John and Janet in Heaven, cheering them on, maybe now the Sox will win another World Series!



John is survived by his loving mother, Blanche E. (nee Raducha) Sobun of Joliet; brothers, Tom, Mike (Ann Marie) and Steve (Cheryl) Sobun all of Joliet; two nieces, Kaitlyn and Hannah Sobun; and three nephews, Jake, Nicholas and Ryan Sobun.



He was preceded in death by his father, John Sobun (1981) and two sisters, Kristine Sobun and Janet Sobun.



A Memorial Gathering for John Michael Sobun will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until Sharing of Memories at 7:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. As it was John's request, cremation rites have been accorded.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the would be appreciated. For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com