The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Reisner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John N. Reisner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John N. Reisner Obituary
John N. Reisner

John N. Reisner passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Age 84.

Survived by one son, Randy (Cindi) Reisner; two daughters, Kathy Hrvatin and Karen (Bill) Trepel; his grandchildren, Kevin (Jennifer) Reisner, Bryan and Michael Reisner; Art (Kristen) Hrvatin, Kandi (Matt) Alfredson; Thomas Hrvatin, Dan Hrvatin and Paige (Clif) Mason; John, Andrew (Leah), Kim and Ben Trepel; 12 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan J. (nee Rathbun) Reisner; his parents, John V. and Helen (nee Nieman) Reisner.

John was a great sports fan and he loved all the Chicago sports teams and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was an avid bowler and golfer, especially proud of his hole-in-one on the 13th hole at Wedgewood Golf Course. His greatest joy was following his grandchildren at their sporting events throughout the country.

Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 12:00 Noon.

For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
Download Now