John N. Reisner passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home. Age 84.



Survived by one son, Randy (Cindi) Reisner; two daughters, Kathy Hrvatin and Karen (Bill) Trepel; his grandchildren, Kevin (Jennifer) Reisner, Bryan and Michael Reisner; Art (Kristen) Hrvatin, Kandi (Matt) Alfredson; Thomas Hrvatin, Dan Hrvatin and Paige (Clif) Mason; John, Andrew (Leah), Kim and Ben Trepel; 12 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive.



Preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan J. (nee Rathbun) Reisner; his parents, John V. and Helen (nee Nieman) Reisner.



John was a great sports fan and he loved all the Chicago sports teams and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was an avid bowler and golfer, especially proud of his hole-in-one on the 13th hole at Wedgewood Golf Course. His greatest joy was following his grandchildren at their sporting events throughout the country.



Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 12:00 Noon.



Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2019