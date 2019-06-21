The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
John P. Davito III

John P. Davito III, age 77, of Joliet departed this life on May 9, 2019 after a short illness. Retired from Will County Carpenters Local 174. John enjoyed dressing in formal attire and chatting with people. He was an unforgettable character known for his funny stories and tall tales especially about people and events of Joliet's past. He was quick to ask "How are you?" and will be missed.

Preceded in death by his parents John P. Davito, Jr. and Martha (Vogen) Davito. Survived by children John P. Davito IV of Spring, TX, Joan Laughter of Joliet, Julie Montgomery of The Woodlands, TX and Jerry Davito of Okeechobee, FL and sister Mary Jane Cherry of Joliet.

Cremation rites have been accorded as per John's wishes. No services will be held.
Published in The Herald-News on June 21, 2019
