John Paul Tomac
John Tomac "John John" of Joliet, IL, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
John was born August 27, 1964 in Joliet and a long-time resident. He graduated from Joliet Central High School with the Class of 1983. He worked in the cleaning service industry for over 25 years. John spent five years with Sue Tolios Cleaning Services. He had 19 years of dedicated services working at Will-Grundy Medical Clinic and also worked for Vonachen Services Inc. (VSI) spending 16 years at the Joliet Caterpillar Plant until it closed in June 2019.
He is survived by his caring mother, Patricia (Rudman) Tomac; sister, Donna Likens; nephews, Don (Chris) Likens and Mike (Kim) Likens; brother, Jim Tomac; sister-in-law, Carol Tomac; sister Diane Crawley; brother-in-law Tom J. Crawley; nephew, David Crawley; niece and God Child, Carrie (Kevin) White and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Tomac.
John was loved by his large family of relatives and friends. He was quiet, structured and caring to those his path had crossed. Everyone liked John and his mild manner. He enjoyed collecting Eagles and was an avid White Sox fan. John and his mother, Pat attended church functions and family social gatherings after his father passed away in 1993. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation and Funeral Services for John Tomac are being held privately by the family. Interment will follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in John's memory to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org would be appreciated. Funeral services are under the care and direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a memory.
John Tomac "John John" of Joliet, IL, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
John was born August 27, 1964 in Joliet and a long-time resident. He graduated from Joliet Central High School with the Class of 1983. He worked in the cleaning service industry for over 25 years. John spent five years with Sue Tolios Cleaning Services. He had 19 years of dedicated services working at Will-Grundy Medical Clinic and also worked for Vonachen Services Inc. (VSI) spending 16 years at the Joliet Caterpillar Plant until it closed in June 2019.
He is survived by his caring mother, Patricia (Rudman) Tomac; sister, Donna Likens; nephews, Don (Chris) Likens and Mike (Kim) Likens; brother, Jim Tomac; sister-in-law, Carol Tomac; sister Diane Crawley; brother-in-law Tom J. Crawley; nephew, David Crawley; niece and God Child, Carrie (Kevin) White and several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas J. Tomac.
John was loved by his large family of relatives and friends. He was quiet, structured and caring to those his path had crossed. Everyone liked John and his mild manner. He enjoyed collecting Eagles and was an avid White Sox fan. John and his mother, Pat attended church functions and family social gatherings after his father passed away in 1993. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation and Funeral Services for John Tomac are being held privately by the family. Interment will follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery. A public memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts in John's memory to shrinershospitalsforchildren.org would be appreciated. Funeral services are under the care and direction of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you may leave a condolence or share a memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.