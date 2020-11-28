John Phillip Benge
Born: March 24, 1950
Died: November 8, 2020
John Phillip Benge of Joliet, passed away at Morris Community Hospital on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 at the age of 70, with his daughter and sister nearby.
He is survived by his daughters, Shawn Benge and Jamie (Jason) Rosa; his cherished grandchildren, Brandon (Alexxe) Preston, Johnathan (Jessica) Preston, Drew Rosa, and Jocelyn Rosa; his beloved great-grandchildren Nolan Preston and Baby-Girl Preston; his loving siblings, Robert Benge, Joyce Boston, and Pamela Pantoja; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his daughters' mother, Sharon (nee Steinquist) Benge (2004); his parents Luther Benge and Marjorie (nee Riley) Edmaiston; his siblings, Carolyn Sue Mullins Peckinpaugh, Karen Rose Edmaiston, and Douglas Luther Benge.
John was born on March 24th, 1950 in Kirksville, Missouri. He attended Joliet Central High School and spent most of his life in Joliet. When he wasn't in Joliet, he spent his time living in both Arizona and Texas, where he developed his love of the Southwest. An avid swing-dancer, John was always the life of the party. He was never short of historical facts and stories to share with his grandkids. He loved music and would seize every opportunity to take the stage for karaoke. He never shied-away from jumping in to lend a hand when needed. His most cherished companion was his puppy Suzy.
A celebration of John's life will be held privately. A memorial luncheon will be held at a later date.
For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to John's life, memorial donations may be directed to your local Humane Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory of Joliet.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM
