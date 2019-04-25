John Richard Pucel, Jr.



Born: August 12, 1952



Died: April 21, 2019



John Richard Pucel, Jr. "Dick", age 66 of Joliet, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer at his home surrounded by family.



Born August 12, 1952 in Joliet, John Richard is a son of Pollyanne (nee McKeon) Pucel and the late John Richard Pucel, Sr. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Catholic High School with the class of 1970. On December 4, 1971 Dick would marry his high school sweetheart, Kathleen Furto in St. Anne Catholic Church in Crest Hill. Together Dick and Kathleen made their home and raised their family in Joliet.



Dick worked as a roofer for several years and then went on to tow for Heartbreak Towing. He was a member and past president of the Northwest Recreation Club which served as the meet-up spot for family and friends. In his free time, Dick enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle with the Road Apples, camping, four wheeling and jeeping with the Mud Turtles and listening to blues music. He will be remembered for his love of cooking, grilling and entertaining, as well as his quick wit and sense of humor. Dick will be remembered most for his deep love and care for his family.



Survivors include his mother, Pollyanne; his wife of 47 years, Kathleen; two sons: Shane (Edna) Pucel and Aaron Pucel (Sarah Weiske); siblings: Paulette Cora, Doug (Eva) Pucel, Pam Pucel and Bill Pucel; father-in-law: Frank (the late Ann) Furto; sisters-in-law: Sue (Tim) Brody, Marilyn Rak and Fran Blackburn; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and his two cats, Ren and Stimpy.



Dick was preceded in death by his father, John Richard, Sr.; son: Jason Pucel (2009); grandparents: Anne and Bill McKeon and two brothers in infancy, Denny and Danny.



Per Dick's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



A memorial visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service, 12:30 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be as gifts in Dick's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice, or to the family for their distribution.



Obituary and tribute wall for John Richard Pucel, Jr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019