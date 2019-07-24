The Herald-News Obituaries
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Angels
1201 Wyoming Ave
Joliet, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Angels
1201 Wyoming Ave
Joliet, IL
View Map
John R. Crnkovic age 92, late of Lockport passed away peacefully, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, Joliet surrounded by his loving family. Born in Joliet, lifelong Lockport resident. Retired from Com Ed where he was an Overhead Patrolman for 39 dedicated years. A very proud United States World War II Army Veteran. Former member of St. Joseph Church, Lockport, member of Lockport Moose Lodge # 1557 and Pure Rod and Gun Club, Plainfield. John enjoyed playing the clarinet, walking, exercising, was an avid gardener, loved fishing, hunting, sketching, a good challenging crossword puzzle, BINGO and attending activities at the Lockport Moose Lodge. He was a loving and devoted husband, he took exceptional care of his late wife Marie until her untimely passing on May 20, 1987. John was a generous person, witty and an all-around great person. He lent a hand to anyone in need and was always the first to volunteer whether it be at church or in his community. Above all else he enjoyed spending quality time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marie (nee Rigoni) 1987; a son, David Crnkovic 2001; his father, John S. Crnkovic; his mother, Anna Irene (nee Pell) Crnkovic- Krueger; and a brother, William "Jim" Krueger.

Survived by his three devoted daughters, Janice Larsen, Paula Hargis and Linda (John) Hudoba; grandchildren, Lenny Larsen III, Jennifer (Mike) Bumgardner, Daniel (Katie) Larsen and William (Kirstin) Larsen, Jason Crnkovic, Jessica, Jenna and Jonathon Hargis, Lauren and Nicholas Hudoba; nine great-grandchildren and two on the way. Cherished family members, neighbors and many dear friends also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home or Compassionate Care Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Angels 1201 Wyoming Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00noon. Interment immediately following Mass at Lockport City Cemetery, Lockport.

Arrangements under the care and direction of O'Neil Funeral Home 1105 E. 9Th St., Lockport, IL., 60441.
Published in The Herald-News on July 24, 2019
