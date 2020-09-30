John R. Elliott
John R. Elliott, age 74, of Joliet, passed away on September 27, 2020, surrounded by love. John was born on August 19, 1946, the son of the late George and Edna (nee Nystrom) Elliott. He was a lifelong Joliet resident and was a graduate of Joliet Central High School. John was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. During his time serving his country, he earned a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. After his discharge, he enjoyed working for several years as an Aircraft Mechanic at the Naval Reserve Manpower Center then went on to retire from National Gas Pipeline after over 25 years of dedicated service.
John was a fun loving guy with a big heart. He loved his wife dearly and always put his family first. He enjoyed video games, watching the Chicago Cubs and living a simple life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
John is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Okcha (nee Kim) Elliott; his children, Tammy Abdulghani, John Elliott, Jr., and Kimberly (Bob) Libman; grandchildren, Benjamin Kozuh, Logan and Ameena Abdulghani, and Alex and Josh Libman; and his siblings, Sharon Richie, Elaine Boros, and Bill (Anita) Elliott. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
He is preceded by his parents; and his two brothers, Ed and Tom Elliott.
Visitation for John R. Elliott will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
As it was his request, cremation rites will be accorded following the funeral services. Inurnment will take place privately by the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with full military honors held under the auspices of the United States Navy and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia, 22313, would be appreciated. For more information please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute page at www.fredcdames.com