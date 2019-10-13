Home

John "Jack" Pubentz, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in San Diego, CA.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Marlene (Misewicz); his children, Nancy (Robert) Berton, Michael (Nancy), and Lisa Pubentz, all of California; grandchildren, Robert and Amanda Berton and David (Heather) McCormick, and great granddaughter, Ariana McCormick; his sister, Carol (Brunch) Lehman of Joliet, sisters-in-law, Joanne Misewicz of Joliet and Rose Misewicz of AZ, and his brother, Gerald (Karen) Pubentz of Minooka. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Angela (O'Brien) Pubentz, a sister, Mary Jane Pubentz, his in-laws Wally and Amelia Misewicz and brothers-in-law, John E. Sterr, Robert Misewicz, James Misewicz and Bill Misewicz.

Jack was born in Joliet; graduated from St. Patrick's Grade School, Joliet Catholic High School '49 and Quincy College '56. He also served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Jack and Marlene moved their family to San Diego in 1976. He was the owner of Business System & Equipment from which he retired. A memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at San Raphael Catholic Church in San Diego.
