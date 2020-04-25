|
John Raymond Ditsch
John "Jack" Raymond Ditsch, age 68, of Joliet, IL went to his eternal home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He died suddenly and unexpectedly due to heart failure, which was unrelated to COVID-19.
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond John Ditsch.
He is survived by his mother Mary (Postelanczyk) Ditsch and his younger brothers Bob, Terry (Sue), and Tom Ditsch; nephews Eric (Sarah) Ditschand Ian (Jenna) Ditsch; Lynne Ditsch; nieces Kristi (Josh) Kline and Caryn (Alex) Hartmann; grandnephews Elijah Ditsch and Jude Hartmann; grandnieces Ella Ditsch and Eva Ditsch. He was his brother Bob's best friend for the past 50 years.
Uncle Jack was a big kid at heart and a gentle giant of a man. He loved his nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews as if they were his own, and they absolutely adored him, as did everyone's pet dog. Yet he would be the first to tell you that the most important relationship in his life was with his Savior, Jesus Christ. His family will be forever grateful to Peter Wagner who led him to the Lord 20 years ago and continued to disciple Jack throughout his walk with God as a deeply devoted Christ follower.
Jack lived a life of self-sacrifice as he understood early on that our real job is to give our life away. We will all live our lives a little differently because we knew him, and for the rest of our time on earth we will be a little bit sadder until we see him again in heaven.
Private services have been held due to the quarantine and a Celebration of Jack's Life will be announced at later date in the Joliet area when conditions are safer. Memorial gifts may be directed to Jack's favorite ministry, Good Seed International at https://goodseed.com/memorials.html.
