John Richard Heck
Age 78 of Joliet, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center.
John was raised and educated in Wilmington and later proudly served in the United States Navy as a Sea Bee. After his time in the service he made a home in Joliet and worked as a union carpenter for Local #174 until retiring after 35 years of dedication. John didn't stay retired for long. He worked at different places just to make sure he always stayed busy. His final place of employment was with Best Hybrid.
John was a man of faith and always put his love for God first. He was a long time parishioner of Joliet First Assembly. In his free time, John enjoyed traveling with his wife Sandy. They would go on cruises together and John would go on motorcycle trips when he could. His favorite time was always spent with his grandchildren. John will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy (Benco) Heck of Joliet; son: Donald (Genevieve) Heck of Georgia; daughter: Julie Pehlke; five grandchildren: Denise Heck, Diandra Heck, Jack Pehlke, Cole Pehlke and Grace Pehlke; four sisters: Mary Ruth Bullock, Dora (Dan) Wilson, Marlene Akins and Jodi (Glen) Schwartz, and two brothers: Art (Carol) Heck and Larry Heck.
John was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Alpha Heck, and one sister: Anna Ward.
A note from his wife Sandy: "I miss you John, but I know that you are with our Lord and are happy. A place you have wanted to be for years. Rest in peace. I've loved you dearly for 37 years."
Per John's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a memorial visitation on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing practices are required inside the funeral home and a capacity of 50 guests will be allowed in at a time. Guests are encouraged to visit, but be brief in their stay to allow for more attendees.
Obituary and tribute wall for John R. Heck at www.tezakfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements entrusted to: