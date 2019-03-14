|
|
John Robert Crossen
Born: January 20, 1948; in Joliet, IL
Died: March 6, 2019; in San Diego, CA
John Robert Crossen, 71, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in San Diego, CA following an illness. Born in Joliet, IL on January 20, 1948, John moved to San Diego in 1974, becoming a Real Estate Broker working in the San Diego area for decades. Always the life of the party, with a great sense of humor, he brought happiness and laughter to those around him. Graduate of Joliet Catholic High School, Class of 1965
He leaves his son, John Crossen II; daughter in law, Jane Crossen; his companion and best friend, Barbara Jean Anderson; his grandchildren, John Crossen III and Cynthia Crossen; his sisters, Joanne (Michael) Hayes, Jane (Damon) Rinard, and Mary Crossen; sister in law, Donna Crossen; niece, Jennifer; nephews, Bill and Jeff; and many close friends.
Preceded in death by his father, William A. Crossen II (1982); mother, Audrey (Lindberg) Crossen (2016); and brother, William A. Crossen III (2010)
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 14, 2019