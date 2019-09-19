The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
John Robert DeGroate

John Robert DeGroate Obituary
John Robert DeGroate

John Robert DeGroate, of Crest Hill, passed away at his residence with his family by his side, Monday, September 16, 2019. Age 88 years.

Survived by his wife of 63 years Violet I. DeGroate (nee Baker). Their three children Sheila (Scott) Kovac, Cheryl (Kevin) Whelchel, and Scott (Janet) DeGroate. Eight grandchildren Jason (Lori) Kovac, Maegan (Michael) Fantozzi, Matthew Whelchel, Christopher (AJ) Whelchel, Phillip Whelchel, Nita (Bryan) Holwell, Brittany (Michael) Thiem and Ashley DeGroate. Nineteen great-grandchildren Jacob, Kara Lynn, Emalie, Makayla, Kylee, Gavyan, Whyatt, Jace, Eliace, Kenley, Brayden, Bradley, Brennan, Zackery, Kyle, Pacey, Bryan Jr., Olivia and Isabella. His sister Katherine Gress.

Preceded in death by his parents William H. and Clara DeGroate, His siblings Bonnie, Dorothy, William, Annabelle, Clarina and Patricia.

John was born December 17, 1930 in Chicago. He was the owner-operator of DeGroate Petroleum Services, Inc. in New Lenox until his retirement in 2013. Active member and former Elder of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Founding member of Sharing & Caring and was active in Lunkers Unlimited. Past member of Amoco Lubricants Advisory Board. Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. John was an avid fisherman at his home on Kentucky Lake and enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, bowling, playing cards and entertaining friends and family. He had a great love for his family and was proud to be an influence on many nieces and nephews upbringing.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Saturday, September 21st at 1:00 P.M. Rev. Loy Schlote officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church or will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of services. For information call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Herald-News from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
