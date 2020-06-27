Or Copy this URL to Share

john robert edwards



Born: August 13, 1944



Died: June 14, 2020



John Robert Edwards made his transition on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Ollie Edwards; brothers, Lonnie and Alton Edwards; sisters. Delores and Annette Edwards.



He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Ersaleen; brothers, Henry and Rickey Edwards; sisters, Phyllis, Fatima and Tracey Edwards; step-daughter, Betty Jean Samuels; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Arrangements entrusted to Johnson and Bailey Funeral Service. Wake Monday, June 29, 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:p.m. Funeral at 12:00 p.m. at Range Funeral Home, 202 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet. Reverend Dr. Clint Wilburn, officiating.





