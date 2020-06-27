John Robert Edwards
john robert edwards

Born: August 13, 1944

Died: June 14, 2020

John Robert Edwards made his transition on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Ollie Edwards; brothers, Lonnie and Alton Edwards; sisters. Delores and Annette Edwards.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Ersaleen; brothers, Henry and Rickey Edwards; sisters, Phyllis, Fatima and Tracey Edwards; step-daughter, Betty Jean Samuels; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to Johnson and Bailey Funeral Service. Wake Monday, June 29, 2020 10:00 a.m. - 12:p.m. Funeral at 12:00 p.m. at Range Funeral Home, 202 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet. Reverend Dr. Clint Wilburn, officiating.


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Range Funeral Home
202 S Eastern Ave
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 722-2215
