John Ronald Furman
Born: April 21, 1933
Died: May 31, 2020
John Ronald Furman, age 87, of Indiana, died peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born April 21, 1933 in Joliet, he was the only child of John E. and Frances (nee Tadey) Furman. Ron attended St. Mary's Carmelite Grade School, Central Junior High, Joliet Central High School-Class of 1951, Joliet Junior College and the University of Illinois-Class of 1955. Ron worked in banking and spent his entire career at the Northern Trust in Chicago, IL. He was drafted in 1956 and proudly served aboard the USS Tutuila naval ship working in the Disbursing Office.
Ron was a die-hard Cubs fan and was thrilled when they won the 2016 World Series. He was an avid reader and loved spending warm days outside working in his garden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Frances (nee Tadey) Furman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (nee Dehenes) Furman of Indiana, former wife Virginia (nee Molesky) Furman of Joliet, IL; daughters, Kimberly (James Roolf) of Joliet, IL and Janet Furman (Thom Rosen) of Barrington, IL; granddaughter, Merideth (Christopher Marchinski) of Plainfield, IL; grandson, Douglas (Anna) Roolf of Fishers, IN; great-grandsons, Jackson and Harrison Marchinski. Also, soon to be Baby Girl Roolf.
In accordance with John's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ron's name to the Alzheimer's Association, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were handled at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com.
Born: April 21, 1933
Died: May 31, 2020
John Ronald Furman, age 87, of Indiana, died peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Born April 21, 1933 in Joliet, he was the only child of John E. and Frances (nee Tadey) Furman. Ron attended St. Mary's Carmelite Grade School, Central Junior High, Joliet Central High School-Class of 1951, Joliet Junior College and the University of Illinois-Class of 1955. Ron worked in banking and spent his entire career at the Northern Trust in Chicago, IL. He was drafted in 1956 and proudly served aboard the USS Tutuila naval ship working in the Disbursing Office.
Ron was a die-hard Cubs fan and was thrilled when they won the 2016 World Series. He was an avid reader and loved spending warm days outside working in his garden.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Frances (nee Tadey) Furman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (nee Dehenes) Furman of Indiana, former wife Virginia (nee Molesky) Furman of Joliet, IL; daughters, Kimberly (James Roolf) of Joliet, IL and Janet Furman (Thom Rosen) of Barrington, IL; granddaughter, Merideth (Christopher Marchinski) of Plainfield, IL; grandson, Douglas (Anna) Roolf of Fishers, IN; great-grandsons, Jackson and Harrison Marchinski. Also, soon to be Baby Girl Roolf.
In accordance with John's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ron's name to the Alzheimer's Association, American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements were handled at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431. For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.