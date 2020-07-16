John Russell Lenich
"Well done, my good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:23. These were the words spoken as Russ entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on July 13, 2020 at the age of 66. Russ passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving children.
Russ was born in Joliet, Illinois to Virginia and William Lenich. He attended Lincoln-Way High school. He graduated from MacMurray College with a degree in education, earned his M.B.A. from Keller Graduate School of Business, and also received his C.P.A. designation. Russ was an entrepreneur at heart and enjoyed the thrill of identifying troubled businesses and turning them around. During his working career, Russ was involved in real estate management and development, accounting, flagpole sales, ladder sales, signage, and SBA lending.
He met the love of his life, Sharon Lenich (nee Adams), in the library at MacMurray during sophomore year and the two were married on June 15, 1974. Russ and Sharon shared many adventures during their nearly 46 years of marriage. Many of those adventures occurred during family vacations with their four children. Russ loved the outdoors and helped to instill that respect for nature in his children by planning camping trips to the Boundary Waters, Jeep excursions through the jungle, and zip line tours through the rainforest. Russ made sure his family went on vacation every year and his children will forever cherish the memories created during those trips.
Russ was also a beloved Grandpa to his five grandchildren. Grandpa performed magic tricks, learned origami, took bike rides, and purchased remote control boats to connect with his grandchildren. Grandpa could often be seen wading in the DuPage River retrieving his remote control boats after a young driver capsized or lost control of the vessel. Grandpa was also known for his Goodwill purchases of various games, crafts, and books for his GKs.
In his later years, Russ also felt a strong calling to share God's word with non-believers. He became very involved with his church, Peace Lutheran in Plainfield, serving as a worship assistant, helping with communion, and mowing the lawn. He also spent many hours studying the Bible and the history of the Lutheran faith and would share that knowledge with those whom he came into contact.
Russ will be greeted in Heaven by his loving wife, Sharon, who preceded him in death by a mere six weeks. He is also preceded in death by his parents. Russ leaves behind his four children, Tamara (John) Paulun, Taryn (Zach) Schrader, John Lenich, and Jeremy Lenich. He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Hadley and Emilia Paulun, and Dylan, Grady, and Waylon Schrader. Russ is also survived by his brother, Bob, from Florida.
A viewing will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Plainfield, Illinois from 10:00 am until noon on July 17, 2020, with a service immediately following. Memorial donations may be made to Peach Lutheran Church, 24024 W. Main Street, Plainfield, Illinois 60544. Dad, Grandpa, we will see again you in the mansion of our Lord.
