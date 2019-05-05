John S. Ashcraft



John S. Ashcraft - passed away at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Age 85 years.



Survived by his wife of 64 years Betty J. Ashcraft (nee Adams), their children Pamela (Larry) Williams, Jeff Ashcraft and Julie (Andy) Verchimak. A son-in-law Tony Lopez. Seven grandchildren Michael (Kelly-fiance) Lopez, Brittany Williams, Christian Williams, Rebecca Verchimak, Brett Williams, Destiny Ashcraft and Lennon Ashcraft.



Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Demeries Ashcraft, a son Ronald Steven Ashcraft (1956), a daughter Patricia S. Lopez (2009) and a sister Ruth Ann Smith (1968).



John was born in New Castle, Indiana on July 28, 1933. Formerly employed with Champion Textile Co for 20 years and retired from A & R Security after 20 years. Veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves. Member of American Legion Post #1080. John was a kind, loving and generous man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan.



Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, May 8th at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Douglas Hoag officiating. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorial to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com Published in The Herald-News from May 5 to May 6, 2019