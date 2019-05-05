The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
John S. Ashcraft


1940 - 2019 Obituary
John S. Ashcraft Obituary
John S. Ashcraft

John S. Ashcraft - passed away at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Age 85 years.

Survived by his wife of 64 years Betty J. Ashcraft (nee Adams), their children Pamela (Larry) Williams, Jeff Ashcraft and Julie (Andy) Verchimak. A son-in-law Tony Lopez. Seven grandchildren Michael (Kelly-fiance) Lopez, Brittany Williams, Christian Williams, Rebecca Verchimak, Brett Williams, Destiny Ashcraft and Lennon Ashcraft.

Preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Demeries Ashcraft, a son Ronald Steven Ashcraft (1956), a daughter Patricia S. Lopez (2009) and a sister Ruth Ann Smith (1968).

John was born in New Castle, Indiana on July 28, 1933. Formerly employed with Champion Textile Co for 20 years and retired from A & R Security after 20 years. Veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Reserves. Member of American Legion Post #1080. John was a kind, loving and generous man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, May 8th at 10:00 A.M. Rev. Douglas Hoag officiating. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Memorial to Joliet Area Community Hospice will be appreciated. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News from May 5 to May 6, 2019
