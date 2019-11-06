|
John Sergeant
Mr. John "Jack" Sergeant, 92 of Benton, KY died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.
Born Monday, February 21, 1927 in Joliet, IL, he was the son of the late Stephen F. Sergeant and the late Mae (Cheville) Sergeant.
He was a veteran of the US Army, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Marshall County Elks, and the Paducah Area Painters Alliance (P.A.P.A.). He was also a member of St. Henry's Catholic Church.
He was survived by his wife of 68 years, Doris Mae "Dodee" (Brusatori) Sergeant of Benton, KY; son, John Sergeant, Jr. wife Cathy of Romeoville, IL; two daughters, Deborah Fleming husband Edward of Plainfield, IL and Patti Braglia husband Brian of Orland Park, IL; four grandchildren, JJ Fleming, John Sergeant, Chris Fleming, Jason Sergeant; and 6 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Jeffrey Sergeant and sister, Lois Desjardins.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Henry's Catholic Church. Interment will be held privately at Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville, IL.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Henry's Catholic Church, 16097 U.S. Hwy. 68 Hardin, KY 42048.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 6, 2019