John F. Smarker, JR
Born: September 12, 1949; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 14, 2019; in Springfield, MO
John F. Smarker, 70, died, September 14, 2019, at home in Springfield, MO, after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends and left peacefully.
John was born September 12, 1949, in Joliet, IL, to Jack and Mable (Ruffatto) Smarker. He later moved to Missouri in 1977 to pursue his own business in Ozark, MO. John enjoyed telling stories, never met a stranger, treasured his fur babies, Sham, Callie, Max, Ollie, Louie and Shadow, and always loved a good joke. He also loved music, playing his guitars, traveling and model railroading. John graduated from JT West High School in Joliet, IL, in 1969. He married Linda Patek on February 14, 1976 at the Ottawa Street Methodist Church, Joliet, IL.
John was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mary Therese.
Surviving him is his loving wife Linda of 43 years; sister-in-law, Carol (Tony) Merkel;brother-in-law, David (Carrie Becker) Patek; niece, Jennifer (Adam) Kapchinske; nephew, Anthony (Natalie) Merkel; great nieces and nephews, Chayse and Cole Donovan, Madilyn and McKynlee Kapchinske, Samantha, Henry, Josiah, Charlotte,Caleb and Caroline Merkel; and best friends, Frank Cernugel, George Pappas,Mike Hall, Tim Quinlan, Bob Wysocki, Ron and Linda Morlan, Tom and Marcia Gimpel, Ruth Ann and Richard Danzl and Lance Coomer
A celebration of John's life will be held from 1-3 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Al's Steak House, 1990 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, IL.
Burial of the urn will be held in Union Mills Cemetery, Union Mills, IN, at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to the or the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Online condolences may be made at midwestfuneralservices.com/guestbook/john-Smarker-jr.
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 6, 2019