John Spotofora
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Spotofora Jr.

John "Jack" Spotofora Jr., age 92, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet.

Jack is survived by his daughter, Candice (William) Setina; grandson, Scott (Danielle) Setina; great-granddaughters, Allie and Skylar; sister, Monica (the late Clyde) Hewitt; brother, Frank (Barbara) Spotofora; numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his wife, Lillian (nee Randolph) Spotofora; parents, Jack and Viola (nee Girard) Spotofora Sr.

Jack was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He was an excellent auto body repair man, retiring from Vidmar Buick in 1992. He was previously employed by Frank Brown Cadillac for many years. In addition to restoring old autos, his hobbies included home remodeling and woodworking.

A celebration of Jack's life will be held privately. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Jack J. Spotofora Jr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved