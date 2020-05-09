John Spotofora Jr.
John "Jack" Spotofora Jr., age 92, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Amita St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Candice (William) Setina; grandson, Scott (Danielle) Setina; great-granddaughters, Allie and Skylar; sister, Monica (the late Clyde) Hewitt; brother, Frank (Barbara) Spotofora; numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife, Lillian (nee Randolph) Spotofora; parents, Jack and Viola (nee Girard) Spotofora Sr.
Jack was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. He was an excellent auto body repair man, retiring from Vidmar Buick in 1992. He was previously employed by Frank Brown Cadillac for many years. In addition to restoring old autos, his hobbies included home remodeling and woodworking.
A celebration of Jack's life will be held privately. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Joliet. Obituary and tribute wall for Jack J. Spotofora Jr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on May 9, 2020.