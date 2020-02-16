The Herald-News Obituaries
John W. Murray Obituary
John W. Murray

Born: July 9, 1926

Died: January 30, 2020

John W. Murray, age 93, passed away January 30, 2020. Loving husband to Marie for 68 years; devoted father of the late Sean, Timothy (Josephine), Shane, and infant sons the late Terrance and Thomas; fond grandfather of Shane (Raelyn); great grandfather of Carmella, Jacob, and Connor.

He was born on July 9, 1926 in Lockport, IL to Charles and Margaret Murray. His two siblings, Betty (Bill) Wilhelmi and Charles (Marilyn) preceded him in death. He is survived by one niece and four nephews.

John attended St. Dennis and St. Joseph grammar schools. During his senior year at Lockport High School, he was drafted into the Army during World War II. He served his country in the Philippines and in Japan.

Upon returning to civilian life, he completed his high school education. He continued his education at Loras College, the University of Portland, and University of Illinois, Urbana, Champaign, where he earned his Bachelor's degree and two Master's Degrees.

His career in teaching began at District 92 in Lockport, followed by Lockport West High School, and concluded at Joliet West High School. In 1985 after 34 rewarding years in the field of Physical Education, he retired.

John was a true patriot, a man of high ideals. Honesty, integrity, kindness, and caring were his forte. He treasured his family, many friends, and his golf partners.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Church in Lockport on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. preceded by a one-hour visitation from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

The interment will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.

Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on Feb. 16, 2020
