John Wayne GildonBorn: February 17, 1952Died: July 6, 2020John Wayne Gildon was born on February 17, 1952 in Joliet, Illinois, to Mildred & John L. Gildon. He was a resident of Joliet, Illinois and for a short period of time also lived in Gary, Indiana. John Wayne is preceded in death by his mother and father, Mildred & John L. Gildon; as well as his daughter Terra Latrice Kirkendall.John Wayne was affectionately known by family and friends as "Rock". Living in Joliet, Illinois, John Wayne was an attendant at Joliet public schools. In his early years, John Wayne accepted Christ early, and was a faithful servant who in adulthood, rededicated his life to the Lord.As a man who dearly loved his family, John Wayne was extremely dependable. If you needed something, he was always there. Being the life of the party, fun to be around and enjoying conversations with any and everyone; John Wayne was a people person.As a hard worker and recent employee at Trader Joes, John appreciated food and loved to cook. His favorite meal was fried chicken followed by his favorite dessert, a Milky Way candy bar. John Wayne also loved to dress well. His attire was always sharp, stylish, and topped off with a brim hat. He was a very humble and faithful man who believed in the power of prayer. John Wayne would never hesitate in soliciting prayer for his family and friends at any given moment.John Wayne leaves to cherish his beloved memories to: Dwayne McGaughy, Anthony (Brandy) Gildon, Alicia Gildon, Joselyn (Allen) Edwing; 19 grand-children, 18 great-grandchildren, ten siblings Sandra Anderson, Darnell (Tawanna) Gildon , Carol Boyd, Loretta (Shedrick) Brown, Charles (Mittchelena) Meade, James (Thelma) Gildon, Rayshell (Larry) Spinks, Cletus (Darcy) Gildon, Kenneth Gildon, Samuel (Valerie) Gildon, Maurice (Cheryl) Gildon; very special girlfriend Patsy Morrow; special aunts and uncles Charlotte Ferguson, RithaSeabron, Wayne Seabron , Lloyd Seabron and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and family in both Joliet, Illinois and Gary, Indiana.Visitation (open to all family & friends) Friday, July 17, 2020, 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at: Range Funeral Home, 202 S. Eastern Ave., Joliet, Illinois 60433. *Mask Mandatory & Social distancing*Funeral Service (due to Pandemic and safety precautions - only Family) Saturday, July 18, 2020, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 104 East Zarley Blvd, Joliet, Illinois 60433. Visitation: 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Service: 10:00 a.m. *Mask Mandatory & Social distancing*Burial: Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet, IL