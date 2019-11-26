|
John Wayne McPhillips
John Wayne McPhillips, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital surrounded by family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Patricia (nee Kelley), his two daughters Laurie (Russ) McPhillips-Weglarz of Plainfield and Kelly(Mike) Bollinger of Montello, WI, three grandsons John Weglarz, Ryan Bollinger and Sean Bollinger, his sister Joanne (Jim) Sweeney of Chicago and his brother Bill Schuler of Cicero.
Preceded in death by his mother Mary McPhillips.
John grew up in Chicago. He worked for NuArt Printing Co. in Bedford Park for many years. He moved to the Manhattan area in 1987 where he began working for the Will County Highway Department retiring in 2009. He loved working outdoors, maintaining his farm equipment, taking care of his multiple fish tanks and collecting just about everything. John loved his family and especially enjoyed his grandsons.
He was a man in constant motion, his ever-moving presence will leave a palpable stillness by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service for John will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. Visitation will be the same evening from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service. Private committal service and interment at Manhattan Center Cemetery, Manhattan. Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan IL, 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 26, 2019