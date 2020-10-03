1/1
John William Ames
1927 - 2020
John William Ames

Age 93, of Joliet, IL passed away peacefully at Rock Run Memory Care Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020. He was born in Danville, IL, on June 2, 1927. John served his country proudly during WWII as a member of the United States Navy.

He is the beloved father of Raymond (Pauline) Ames and John (Kasey) Ames; loving grandfather of Ray (Angela) Ames, Jennifer Ames, Kristen Ames, John R. (Lindsay) Ames; Jordan, Mika, and Steven; proud great-grandfather of Austin, Colston, Tyler, Tre, Aiden, Grayson, and Lilly. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his dear wife, Delores (nee Rodriquez) Ames and his loving daughter, Sharon Ames, as well as his siblings.

John was an avid bowler who also enjoyed horseshoes and spending quality time with his family. He was a retired Truck Driver and long time member of Teamsters Local #710.

Visitation for John Ames will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.) Joliet. Funeral services and Interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.

For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
