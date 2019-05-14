Johnni Mae Sims



Johnni Mae Sims, age 83. Passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, MD.



She was born in Lawrence, MS and moved to Joliet at a young age. She was a graduate of Joliet Central



Township High School and graduated from Lewis University, Romeoville, IL class of 1979. Was a proud resident of Joliet until 2010 when she relocated to live near her children on the East Coast after the passing of her husband, Elmer Sims.



She is survived by her two loving children, a daughter Sara Beth (Lamar) Brookins of Upper Marlboro, MD; a son, Leslie (Clorinda) Sims of Upper Marlboro, MD; granddaughter, Jhonna; grandsons, Cyrus and Quinton. Also survived by 8 siblings, Robert (Josephine) Ellis of Joliet, IL, Willie (Shannon) Ellis of Joliet, IL, Josie Harris of Lawrence, MS, James Ellis of Meridian, MS, Irene Ellis (Mark) Knowles of Jackson, MS, Sarah Ellis (Godwin) Dafe of Jackson, MS, George (Diane) Ellis of Newton, MS, Joseph (Gayla) Ellis of Atlanta, GA and sisters-in-law, Bertha Rankins of Chicago, IL; Barbara Sims of Joliet, IL; Betty McKenzie of Chicago, IL; godchildren, Gloria Green of Joliet, IL; Carlotta Sims of Joliet, IL; numerous treasured nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends who she simply adored.



Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Elmer R. Sims; parents, Bessie Mae



(Walker) and Joseph Ellis; a very special uncle and aunt, John (Belle) Ellis; sisters, Carrie Ellis and Joanne Ellis; brothers Joe Lee Buckley and Clyde Ellis.



Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Brown Chapel A.M.E., 1502 E. Mills Road, Joliet, IL. Service at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Stephen D. Deloney, officiating. Interment following at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on May 14, 2019