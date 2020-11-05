1/1
Johnnie A. Rogers
Johnnie A. Rogers

Johnnie A. Rogers (nee Trapp), age 69, of Joliet, IL entered eternity on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Johnnie was the beloved wife of the late, Walter Rogers, Jr., loving mother of Arttie D. (Yvette) Harmon and Macy R. Harmon; devoted sister to Patricia Green, Walter J. (Marilyn) Green, David (Verna) Green, and a cherished family member to her aunt, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a loving friend to many.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM and Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 AM at Redeem Ministries COGIC, 1040 Rowell Avenue, Joliet, IL. Homegoing Celebration at 10:00 AM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited. Those planning to attend services are asked to RSVP to (815) 272-8386 by 8:00PM on Friday, November 6, 2020. Facial coverings are required upon entry.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
