Johnny B. Seals
Born: September 1, 1946
Died: January 11, 2020
Johnny B. Seals was born on September 1, 1946 to Evrest and Josephine Seals in Canton, MS. He went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Johnny was educated at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Camden, MS. He was employed in Jackson, MS before being drafted by the United States Army to serve his country from 1964 until 1968 with an honorable discharge.
Johnny joined the Mt. Ebal Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor and Founder Theodore H. Pinnick and continued serving faithfully under the leadership of Pastor Cornell Ervins until his home-going. He was ordained a deacon and served as the Assistant Sunday School Teacher of the Adult Class.
Johnny was employed by Union Oil Company, Texaco Oil Company, and Lemont Refinery until retirement. He also worked as a building contractor, as well as, a certified electrician.
Johnny leaves to cherish his memories his daughters, Josephine Tanille Reed of Chicago, IL; and Felicia Hughes of Memphis, TN; god-daughter, Megan Reed of Chicago, IL; god-son, Scott Reed, Jr. of Joliet, IL; one brother, Willie (Rosie) Seals of Lockport, IL; one sister, Mittie (Samuel) Curry of Jackson, MS; and so many loving nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.
Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 A.M., Shiloh Baptist Church, 18101 Oak Avenue, Lockport, IL 60441.
Published in The Herald-News on Jan. 17, 2020