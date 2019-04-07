The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
(815) 838-5010
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
1105 E. 9th St.
Lockport, IL 60441
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Grubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny H. Grubbs


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnny H. Grubbs Obituary
Johnny H. Grubbs

Johnny H. Grubbs "Happy", age 92, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully April 4, 2019. Born in Palmersville, TN. and a Lockport resident since 1962. Retired from Fisher Body after 33 years of dedicated service. A United States Korean War Army Veteran, proudly receiving three Bronze Stars. Johnny faithfully attended Grace Baptist, Lockport. He was a devoted man in his faith to our Lord Jesus Christ. Above all else Johnny was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Grubbs (1996); parents, Walter and Mamie Grubbs; brother, James Grubbs; sisters, Gracie, Ruth, Audie, Robbie, Irene, Georgia and Edith.

Survived by his loving children, Vicki Lynn Capista of Shorewood, John David Grubbs of TN., Judy (Michael) Murray of Shorewood and Kevin (Lori Darnell) of Lockport; a sister, Clystal Ransom; eight adored grandchildren, Tony Capista, Kristen (Justin)Tibble, Jennifer (Chad) Greenway, Jonathan (Leslie)Murray, Lauren (Ryan)Kohl, Patrick (Amanda)Murray ,Phillip Murray and Stephanie Darnell ; eight cherished great grandchildren, Maddyn, Beckett, Blakely, Carsyn, Olivia, Maks, Kinsley, Declyn and one on the way.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be greatly appreciated.

A gathering will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL, 60441 from 10:00am until time of Service until 12:00noon. Interment at WoodLawn Memorial Park, Joliet.

Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00pm until 6:00pm.

Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or attain directions at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neil Funeral Home and Heritage Crematory - Lockport
Download Now