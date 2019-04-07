Johnny H. Grubbs



Johnny H. Grubbs "Happy", age 92, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully April 4, 2019. Born in Palmersville, TN. and a Lockport resident since 1962. Retired from Fisher Body after 33 years of dedicated service. A United States Korean War Army Veteran, proudly receiving three Bronze Stars. Johnny faithfully attended Grace Baptist, Lockport. He was a devoted man in his faith to our Lord Jesus Christ. Above all else Johnny was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Grubbs (1996); parents, Walter and Mamie Grubbs; brother, James Grubbs; sisters, Gracie, Ruth, Audie, Robbie, Irene, Georgia and Edith.



Survived by his loving children, Vicki Lynn Capista of Shorewood, John David Grubbs of TN., Judy (Michael) Murray of Shorewood and Kevin (Lori Darnell) of Lockport; a sister, Clystal Ransom; eight adored grandchildren, Tony Capista, Kristen (Justin)Tibble, Jennifer (Chad) Greenway, Jonathan (Leslie)Murray, Lauren (Ryan)Kohl, Patrick (Amanda)Murray ,Phillip Murray and Stephanie Darnell ; eight cherished great grandchildren, Maddyn, Beckett, Blakely, Carsyn, Olivia, Maks, Kinsley, Declyn and one on the way.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be greatly appreciated.



A gathering will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 in the O'Neil Funeral Home chapel 1105 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL, 60441 from 10:00am until time of Service until 12:00noon. Interment at WoodLawn Memorial Park, Joliet.



Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00pm until 6:00pm.



Family and friends can sign the online guestbook or attain directions at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 7, 2019