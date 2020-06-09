Joni Hilger
Joni Hilger, 66, of Shorewood, died tragically on June 4, 2020, after being struck by a car crossing the street. She leaves behind her husband Tom of 43 years, children Steve (Laura) and Trisha (Mike); siblings Diane, Donna, Don, and Jeanette; numerous nieces and nephews. She was most proud of her 5 grandchildren Ryleigh, Blake, Caleb, Kayden, and Braxton. She loved helping out in the Shorewood and Tinley Park communities.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 9, 2020.