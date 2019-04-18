|
|
Jordan Kane Korn
Jordan Kane Korn, age 21 Years, Passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Joliet on March 25, 1998. He was currently employed by Trader Joe's.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Candy Ann Adams.
Survived by his mother, Kristy Lynn Adams and step-dad, Roger Frost Jr.; his father, William John Korn Sr. and step-mom, Tina Olbera; his siblings, William John Korn Jr., Alyssa Lynn Korn and Sabriah Jade Korn; his paternal grandparents, Barbara Webb and Alan Korn; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory, 2320 Black Road, Joliet on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family to assist with final expenses would be appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 18, 2019