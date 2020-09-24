Jose A. Cantu
Jose A. Cantu, age 88, passed away at home with his family by his side on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Survived by his wife of 51 years, Teresa Cantu; his children, Jose (Martha) Cantu, Heriberto Cantu, Olga Cantu and Sonia (David) Rodriguez; his grandchildren, Javier Rodriguez, Lauren Rodriguez, Sandra (Andres) Del Rio, Melissa (Mario) Guzman, Marcy (Daniel) Ramirez, Raquel (Juan) Ochoa, Eddie Cantu, Michelle Cantu, Cynthia (Tyler) Garnett, Jose (Nereyda) Zamudio, Luis Zamudio, Amanda (Matthew) Peterson and Steve (Marissa) Cantu; his 15 great-grandchildren; his two great-great grandchildren; his brother, Ruben Cantu; his sister, Ramona Cantu and his dear friends, Ramone (Maria) Sifuentez. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by son, Abelardo Cantu; his stepson, Jesse Gomez; his parents; his siblings, Roberto Cantu, Virginia Cantu, Bernado Cantu, Enedina Cantu and Antonio Cantu and his great-nephew, Javier Martinez.
Visitation for Jose will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 Friday, September 25, 2020 from 9:00am - 12:00pm. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com