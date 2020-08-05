Jose D. Cura
Born: May 12, 1936
Died: August 1, 2020
Jose "Joe" D. Cura, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; straight-shooting, wisecracking joker and pool player extraordinaire, passed away on Aug. 1, of natural causes at the age of 84.
Survived by his wife of 59 years Josefa "Gloria" (Betancourt) Cura, children: Cheryl (Steven) Schillaci, Tara Cura, Joseph (Victoria) Cura and Johnny Cura, 15 grandchildren: Karen, Jessica, Michael, Amber, Alyssa, Stevie, Joyce, Kenneth, Kennedy, Taylor, Adriana, Mariah Yvonne, Joseph II, Alexis and Johnny II and 14 great grandchildren Aeryanna, Aaliyah, Makayla, Faith, Hailee, Jaylyn, Anthony, Gianna, Hunter, Londyn, Dustin, Brinely, Lucas, and Noah; his sisters Nolberta Nelson, Paula Whiddon and Lucinda Iles and many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, daughters Yvonne and Karen and son Joe Rene Cura, great grandchild Angel, and sister Bibiana Gonzalez.
Born in Primera, TX on May 12, 1936 to Mariano and Isabel (Cano) Cura. He attended and graduated with honors from the School of Hard Knocks. In 1960, after a short courting, married the love of his life on Sept. 24th, "cause you know when you know." After being fired from many jobs for having difficulty with authority, he championed a union job and drove a truck for K5 Construction for over 25 years, paving many of the roadways in Chicago and suburbs, marveled and told stories about how the landscape had changed since 1971. He enjoyed his retirement by shooting pool, traveling, gambling at the casinos, cutting grass with his riding lawnmower and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
Visitation Thursday from 3 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Home, 2131 W. Renwick Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Funeral Friday August 7, 2020, 9:15 am from the funeral home to St. Andrew Catholic Church in Romeoville for a 10 am Mass. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. (www.Anderson-Goodale.com
) (815) 577-5250