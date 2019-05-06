|
Jose F. Encarnacion Sr.
Jose F. "Joe" Encarnacion Sr., age 92, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in the Philippines, living in Lockport since 1984. Retired in 1999 from Statesville Correctional Center after 17 years of dedicated service. A devoted member of St. Joseph Church, Lockport where he was a Lector until 2010.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Josefina "Josie" Encarnacion (July 15, 2018); granddaughter, Gabrielle Encarnacion; parents, Anastacio and Rosario (Fortich) Encarnacion; a brother, Ramon and 4 sisters, Isabel Carpio, Clarita Encarnacion, Remedios Osterstock, and Socorro Abueva.
Survived by his eleven devoted children, Armando (Carolina), Rosario (Henry) Vianzon, Agnes (Camilo) Guzman, Marita (the late Gregorio) Espiritu, Jose Jr. (Jennifer), Elizabeth "Mariam" (Dr. Abdel Karim) Shaltoni, Zito (Marites), Josephine (Gerard Lou) Gaerlan, Julius (Cecilia), Carmen Jue and John; 24 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; a brother-in-law Dr. Jose Abueva. Several nephews and nieces also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Church Lockport would be appreciated.
Funeral services will be held Thursday May 9, 2019 from the O'Neil Funeral Home Chapel 1105 E. 9th St. (159th St) Lockport at 9:30am to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lockport for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville.
Visitation Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm.
Published in The Herald-News on May 6, 2019