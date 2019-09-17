The Herald-News Obituaries
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
2320 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 744-0022
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Jose Luis Lozada


1940 - 2019
Jose Luis Lozada Obituary
Jose Luis Lozada

Jose "Joe" Luis Lozada - passed away at home in Joliet, IL. on September 10, 2019. Age 79.

He was born on June 28,1940 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to Pablo Lozada and Maria Reyes. Known in his youth as Cheli`.

Beloved father and grandfather he is survived by his daughters Carmen Lydia Mercado, Vaneza (Angel dec), Evelyn (Alfredo) Gomez and Lisette (Gordo) Ruiz; his grandchildren David, Noe, Alfredo (Chubby), Elizabeth, Liliana, Jose Romeo (momo) and Fernando; his siblings Carmen Maria Lozada Reyes (dec), Lagoberto Lozada Fuentes, Carlos Antonia Lozada Fuentes, Wilma Lozada Perez (dec), Jorge Alberto Lozada Perez (dec), Pablo Lozada Jr. Pillot, Hector Luis Lozada Pillot, Pedro Luis, Mario, Jesus, Angel Luis, Jose Manuel (dec), Raymond (dec) and Edwardo.

Preceded in death by his parents Pablo and Maria Lozada.

He loved the Lord Jesus and his family. His smile and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Wednesday, September 18th at 11:00 A.M. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 17rd from 3:00 ? 9:00 P.M. For information (815) 744-0022 or www. CHSFUNERAL.com
Published in The Herald-News on Sept. 17, 2019
