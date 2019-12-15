The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-806-2225
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
65 Old Frankfort Way
Frankfort, IL 60423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Cundari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Cundari Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Cundari Jr. Obituary
Joseph A. Cundari

Joseph A. Cundari, Jr.68, a longtime resident of Manhattan, formerly of New Lenox passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

He is survived by his loving family; mother Jeanette Cundari (Spaitis); son Christopher (Bobbi) Cundari; step sons Daniel (Julia) Hazekamp and Eric Hazekamp; siblings David (Sharon) Cundari, Mary Cundari and Leonard Cundari; grandchildren Cassady, Kailyn, Kiera, Christa and Kyla Cundari, Nicholas and Amanda Hazekamp and Dakota Watkins. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his friend Drudie Garrett.

Joseph was preceded in death by his father Joseph A. Cundari, Sr., wife Deborah Cundari and his sister Barbara Mroch (Richard).

Joseph was a Train Master for the Railroad and he loved music and art.

The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, with a funeral service at 6:00 PM. Interment will be private.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations to the ation would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurtz Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -