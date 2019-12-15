|
Joseph A. Cundari
Joseph A. Cundari, Jr.68, a longtime resident of Manhattan, formerly of New Lenox passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
He is survived by his loving family; mother Jeanette Cundari (Spaitis); son Christopher (Bobbi) Cundari; step sons Daniel (Julia) Hazekamp and Eric Hazekamp; siblings David (Sharon) Cundari, Mary Cundari and Leonard Cundari; grandchildren Cassady, Kailyn, Kiera, Christa and Kyla Cundari, Nicholas and Amanda Hazekamp and Dakota Watkins. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his friend Drudie Garrett.
Joseph was preceded in death by his father Joseph A. Cundari, Sr., wife Deborah Cundari and his sister Barbara Mroch (Richard).
Joseph was a Train Master for the Railroad and he loved music and art.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM, with a funeral service at 6:00 PM. Interment will be private.
In Lieu of flowers memorial donations to the ation would be appreciated. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-806-2225 for info.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 15, 2019