Joseph A. Darin

Joseph A. Darin Obituary
Joseph A. Darin

Joseph A. Darin, age 76, passed away at home with his family by his side on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife, Margaret "Peggy" Darin; children, Kim (Dan) DeLara, Lori Darin, Tony (Veronica) Darin, Robert (Isabel) Popovich, Jennifer (Ian) Blazekovich, and Scott Popovich; grandchildren, Jillian (Casey) Mays, Jordon Vietti, Brooke Blazekovich, Lorenzo Blazekovich, Anthony Blazekovich, and Andrew Popovich; great-granddaughters, Demi Lang and Sutton Mays; and a sister, Paulette Daletski, as well as numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Sophie (nee Wojciechowski) Darin.

Due to the current circumstances, there will not be any services for Joseph at this time. A memorial for Joe will be held at a later date, not yet determined.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 25, 2020
