Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
235 W. North St.
Manhattan, IL
View Map
Joseph A. Fiske Obituary
Joseph A. Fiske

Joseph A."Bud" Fiske, age 95, passed away peacefully on Christmas day, 2019 at home with family by his side.

He is survived by his son Michael (Nancy) Fiske, his sister Idamae Vertin, son-in-law Raymond Sacco, brother-in-law Jerry (Karen) Randolph, grandchildren, Tony, Chris (Jennifer), and Nick Sacco, Kevin (Susan), Mark (Erin) Fiske, and Laura (Tim) Streit, great grandchildren Elizabeth Sacco, Gresham, Owen, Haddon, Frances, Oliver and Everly Fiske and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Rosella Fiske, his loving wife of 49 years 10 months Bonnie (nee Wietting), his daughter Patricia Sacco, his brother Donald Ryan, his sisters Rosemary Benedict and Elizabeth Lander, and his mother and father in law Ruth and Gordon Randolph.

Joe served his country with the U.S. Army during WWII. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor Company after 36 years as a power plant operator. Joe was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, a member of the Joliet Moose #300 and he bowled on the Senior Bowling League at Country Lanes. He was still bowling twice a week just seven months ago. He also enjoyed playing euchre on Tuesday night at the New Lenox American Legion with his good friend Tom Bojan. He was a former precinct committeeman in Jackson Township, former little league manager in Elwood, and past president of Lodge 851 Machinists Retirees Cub. Joe also enjoyed golfing with his good friend Reggie Rych who preceded him in death. Joe always wore a smile, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.

The family wishes to thank the nurses at Silver Cross Hospital and the staff of the Joliet Area Community Hospice.

Visitation for Joe will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-6:00P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in his name may be directed to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or the . Funeral Service will be Monday, December 30, 2019 beginning with prayers at 9:30 A.M. at the funeral home then leaving in procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 235 W. North St., Manhattan for 10:00 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery, Elwood.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321
Published in The Herald-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
