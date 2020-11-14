1/1
Joseph A. Kucharz
1928 - 2020
Joseph A. Kucharz

Born: October 21, 1928; in Joliet, IL

Died: November 11, 2020; in Naperville, IL

Joseph A. Kucharz, age 92, a long-time resident of Joliet, passed away on Tuesday, November 11, 2020 at Edward Hospital, Naperville. Born October 21, 1928 in Joliet, Joe was the son of the late Walter and Josephine (Novak) Kucharz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Matthew, Walter, William (Mildred) and Stanley (Edna) Kucharz.

Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lillian Ann (nee Stiglich) Kucharz; his four children, Paula (Mark) Hamilton, Joseph (Kathy) Kucharz, Mary Jo (Michael) Suppan and Virginia (Jim) Jones; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Brayden) Sherrick, Kristyn Kucharz, Andrew Jones, Kyle Kucharz and Michael Suppan; numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe was raised in both South Chicago and Joliet and graduated from Joliet Township High School. He was a proud United States Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict as a Sergeant, stationed in Germany. Joe worked as a Certified Master Mechanic for over 40 years with Gregg Motor Sales. A longtime member of St. Mary's Nativity Church in Joliet, Joe served as an usher for many years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Nativity Church in Joliet.

Per Joe's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Services will be planned for a later date. Obituary and Tribute Wall are available at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 14, 2020.
