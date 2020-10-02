Joseph A. McClintock



Joseph "Joe" McClintock age 75 passed away on Wednesday, Sept 23, 2020 at Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet after a long battle with kidney disease.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents Eugene "Mc" & Ruth McClintock nee Stafford and one brother Richard. He is survived by his two children Michelle (John) Schneider of Wilmington, IL and his son Michael (Traci) of Arbor Vitae, WI, three grandchildren McKenna, Jake and Samantha. Two brothers Jack (Mary), Dan (Amy), one sister Dorothy (Greg) Severson, sister-in-law Patricia of Dublin, CA and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his long-time partner Cathy Schwarz.



Joe spent his working life in sales and service. His personal loves were sports especially wrestling. He was always there to support his family and friends in any way he could.



Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held in the future.





