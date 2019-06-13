Home

Born: April, 13, 1958

Died: June 4, 2019

Joe Quinn, a lifelong Joliet resident, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 after a battle with cancer, at age 61. Joe was born and raised in Joliet and made many friends around town. He was always a child at heart and enjoyed watching childhood favorites, such as Scooby-Doo and his favorite show, The 3 Stooges. He also spent many years in auto shops learning how to tinker with cars and enjoyed fixing them as a hobby.

Joe is survived by his sister; Barbara Rose, nieces; Gloria Felix, Veronica Peeling, Samantha Felix, Vanessa Perez, and nephew; Luis Felix. He is also survived by best friend Ron Talmadge and his best bartender Shawn Thomas.

Preceded in death by his mother; Frances Quinn (1995) and sister; Wilmetta Felix (2017).

A memorial will be held in his honor at his 2nd home, Crybabies Tap, 435 E. Jackson St., Joliet, IL 60432 on June 15, 2019 at 2:00pm.

The family is asking for any donations to help cover expenses for Joe, which can also be made at Crybabies Tap.
Published in The Herald-News from June 13 to June 14, 2019
