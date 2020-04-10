|
|
Joseph A. Tichy
Joseph A. Tichy, age 87, of Joliet, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 08, 2020.
Joseph served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a deckhand by trade. Joseph was known to many as "Grandpa Joe" and his smile will be greatly missed.
Joseph is survived by his sons, Michael and partner Linda and Joseph (Dawn) Tichy; daughters, Karen (Rick) Schwier and Janice Tichy; grandchildren, Lisa, Julie, Kristen (Mike), George, and Christopher; and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by the love his life, Patricia (nee Drdak) in 2008.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the .
Services for Joseph will be held privately at Tezak Funeral Home. Due to current circumstances we are encouraging all guests to avoid in person attendance. The family invites relatives and friends to join them for a live stream funeral service on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the safety of your own home. This can be accomplished by visiting Joseph's tribute wall. A link is available to join the live stream service. Obituary and tribute wall for Joseph A. Tichy at www.tezakfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 10, 2020