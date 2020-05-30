Joseph B. Czajkowski
Joseph B. "Freddie" Czajkowski, age 86, of Crest Hill, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with his family by his side.
Born September 8, 1933 in Joliet, he was the son of Frank and Marie (Strysik) Czajkoski. Joe worked as a Carpenter through Joliet Carpenter's Local #174. He was an avid Cubs fan, and enjoyed attending car cruise-ins where he was proud to show off his beloved 1971 Ford LTD. A gentle man who never let anything bother him, he will be remembered for his distinctive laugh. Known to be able to repair anything, he could be seen tinkering in his garage all hours of the day and night.
Surviving are his children, John J. (Lynn) Czajkowski, of Crest Hill, JoAnn (Charles) Lewickas of Shorewood, and Judy (Roland-Louis "Louie") Nelson of Shorewood; seven grandchildren, Dawn Daniels, Andy (Jessica) Lewickas, Adam (Stephanie) Lewickas, Angela (Jason) Harris, April Lewis, Heather (Aleksandar) Stojcevski, and Staci Czajkowski; eight great-grandchildren, Jacelyn and Kaitlyn Daniels, Peyton and Preston Lewis, Eleanor Lewickas, Emersyn Stojcevski, and Madison and Brayden Harris; one sister, Mary Ann Czajkoski; one brother, Raymond Czajkoski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Elaine (Swartz) Czajkowski (March 2, 2016); two sons, Thomas and Joseph; a great-granddaughter, Ashlyn Daniels; his parents; two sisters, Florence Masilak and Eleanor Jones; and three brothers, Frank, Jr., Bernard, and Walter Czajkoski.
The family would like to thank Joe's caregivers, Mary Lou Carr, Debi Spesia, and Michelle Brittain. Their love and compassion, and the support they provided the family will never be forgotten, and they will be forever grateful to have had them as a part of their lives.
Funeral Services for Joseph Czajkowski will be private. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.
Funeral Services for Joseph Czajkowski will be private. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald-News on May 30, 2020.